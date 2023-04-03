How alleged corruption threatens Akpabio’s bid for Senate  presidency 

The decision by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen allegations of corruption against former Akwa Ibom state Governor Godswill Akpabio may have stalled his Senate Presidency bid in the 10th National Assembly.

Specifically, a civil society group, the Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria (PAINN), asked the former minister to rule himself out of the race for the Senate’s top job and clear his name over the alleged corruption.

Akpabio, the immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and presently a senator-elect (APC Akwa Ibom Northwest), was invited to appear before it March 29, (last week) by the EFCC to answer some questions around his stewardship as governor from 2007 to 2015.

Besides, there are also some yet-to-be established allegations of financial misappropriation against Akpabio when he was in charge of the ministry.

For instance, the minister is being asked to come and clear some grey areas in the N40 billion fraud allegedly perpetrated by the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), an agency under the ministry.

Similarly, the commission is asking the senator-elect and the former Acting NDDC Managing Director Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei to also assist it in the alleged N186 billion contract scam currently under the EFCC’s searchlight.

All these are outside of the alleged N108.1billion which was alleged to have been stolen by yet-to-be identified person or persons under Akpabio’s watch as governor.

Although some people are claiming the former governor decided not to honour the anti-graft body’s invite “to avoid any form of embarrassment,” Akpabio’s counsel, Umeh Kalu, however, said his client was planning to go on a medical trip abroad.

The former governor, had in a letter though his counsel and dated March 27, 2023, pleaded for a shift in date of his appearance till after Ramadan and Easter holidays.

The letter reads in part: “We write to convey our client’s inability to honour the scheduled visit to your office on the 29th day of March 2022 due to ill health, and, already arranged medical appointments overseas.

“As mentioned in our last letter to you dated February 10, 2023, our client is undergoing treatment for pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia, and has recently been advised to seek further attention abroad.

“It is in the light of the above, that we respectfully request that our client’s appointment with you be rescheduled to a date convenient to your officers. preferably after the forthcoming Easter and Ramadan”.

Commenting on the allegation, Executive Director Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria (PAINN) Josh Mesele urged President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of those he plans to support into various leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly.

Mesele said: “The President-elect must be very careful in the area of selecting who to back for any of these positions, especially those with heavy corruption baggage on their neck.

“In this particular case of Akpabio, he should be made to exonerate himself of these allegations before throwing his hat in the ring and I doubt if there’s enough time for that before the 10th Senate resumes activities.”

Blueprint gathered that most senators-elect are already looking away from his candidature because of what one of them who craved anonymity described as “too many weighty allegations against him.”

In a reaction, one of the media aides to the former governor, Aniete Okon, claimed ignorance of the alleged corruption slammed against his boss.

Speaking to Blueprint on the telephone Saturday, Okon said: “I’m in Uyo and not aware of the allegations against Oga by EFCC.”

