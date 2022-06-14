How APGA government abandoned my constituent after receiving massive support – Lawmaker 

The member representing Awka North Constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. John Nwokoye, Tuesday, lamented that the State ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has abandoned his constituents after receiving their massive support continuously.

Nwokoye, who stated this in Awka while reeling out his achievements as a legislator for the past three years, recalled that he moved several motions, as well as made several presentations in the past administration of Governor Willie Obiano on the need to address their plights but the government failed.

APGA had won in all the 14 electoral wards and ten communities in Awka North in 2013 governorship election clinched by Obiano, the 2014 local government election, 2017 when Obiano was reelected and 2021 poll which produced the incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

According to him, the neglect and abandonment was why he dumped APGA, the party through which he was elected in 2019 to People Democratic Party (PDP), a platform that has presented him with ticket to return to the Assembly in 2023 poll.

He said, “Awka North is the most underdeveloped Council Area in Anambra State. It is the only local government area you must pass through five other LG Areas before you can access their headquarters. This is due to bad road. To access Achalla which is our LG headquarters, you must pass through Awka South, Njikoka, Dunukofia, Oyi and Anambra East. No motorable road in the ten communities. Power supply, education and health sectors in our respective communities are also in bad shape.

“I moved several motions on the floor of the House about our plights, met with different stakeholders in the past Administration but nothing good came out of it. We are the food baskets of this state. Also, we have consistently supported the government but yet they refused to give us the dividends of democracy. This is happening because we always support the APGA government. I warned them that I will join another party if they fail to address our needs, and mobilise my constituents against APGA. That is what I have done.

“Some of the motions are; a motion calling on Obiano to direct the Commissioner of Works to complete the construction of Amansea-Ebenebe-Ugbenu-Ugbene-Awba-Ofemili road, with a spur to Omor-Omolum in Ayamelum LGA, a motion calling on Obiano to direct the Commissioner for Works to complete the construction of Isuaniocha-Urum-Amanuke-Achalla road, motion urging governor Obiano to direct the Commissioner for Basic Education to construct perimeter security fence at Community Secondary School, Achalla, and a motion calling on the governor attention to gully erosion ravaging Igbariam/Achalla road at the boundary section.”

The lawmaker equally enumerated some peaceful demonstrations he embarked upon with his constituents to attract government attention to their plights, including the bills he sponsored, health and other projects he executed within the three years in the hallowed chamber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

