How Badeh purchased house for N1.1bn — Witness

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , Mr. Abubakar Madaki, has told the Federal High Court, Abuja, how former Chief of Defence Staff , Air Chief Marshall Alex Badeh, purchased his home at the huge cost of N1.1billion. Badeh, alongside a fi rm, Iyalikam Nigeria Limited, are being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 10-count charge bordering on money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption to the tune of N3. 97bn. He was said to have allegedly abused his offi ce as CDS by using the dollar equivalent of the sum of N1.4billion removed from the accounts of the Nigerian Air Force, to purchase properties in choice areas of Abuja between January and December, 2013. Th e off ence contravenes Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

Th e witness said he was the head of one of the EFCC task force team that investigated a report from the Offi ce of the National Security Adviser leading to the 10 counts money laundering instituted against Badeh and his company Lyalikam Nigeria limited. Th e EFCC investigator, testifying as the 19th prosecution witness said Badeh bought a property at No 6 Ogun Rivers Street Maitama, Abuja. Led in evidence in chief by prosecution counsel Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) told the court presided over by Justice Okon Abang that the house was paid in cash with the dollar equivalent of N1.1billion. Th e witness also revealed how Badeh and Salisu Yishau(PW1) agreed on the amount paid for the house in Abuja. “Barrister Umar Hussein met with the owner of the building and negotiated the price “We now met with the owner of the building and he promised to get back to Yishau. “Yishau also promised to get back to the 1st defendant. After few days Yishau called that he and the 1st defendant had agreed on the amount. “So, Yishau handed over the sum of N1billion in dollar equivalent which in return Umaru Hussein exchanged into Naira and transferred to the owner of the property. “Documents were handled to Hussein, including the possession of properties. “My lord, the name of the company that was used to purchase that property is called Iyalikam Nigeria Limited owned by Badeh,” the witness submitted. However, Madaki said Barrister Timothy Muje surprisingly spoke to Barrister Hussein and asked if he could claim the property, and Umar told him that they are both lawyers and he knows the implications. He further said based on the receipt of fund from NAF by Rytebuilders construction company and Platinum universal construction company , the anti-graft body said it requested “for all account maintained by Nigerian Air Force camp Abuja. NAF provided us with 7 accounts being maintained in Abuja by Air Force camp Abuja.

“Four of the accounts with Zenith bank, two other accounts with the UBA and one account at Diamond Bank “We discovered that one account in UBA received over a billion Naira every month and the leftover balance were distributed to various Bureau de Change. Th e owners were invited and based on investigation, Squadron leader Emmanuel Abu was invited. “He explained that when he reported at the NAF camp pay offi ce, he received a directive from his senior, Group Captain Sinni Mohammed that N558.2m will always be set aside for the offi ce of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS ). It was this monthly sum that was being transferred for exchange into dollars.” Th e witness further said Badeh was initially invited to EFCC offi ce to ascertain his role in the fund meant to purchase arms and also pay the troops, but allegedly used to purchase properties in and outside the country. “We discovered that some of the properties mentioned were linked to the offi cials of the NAF camp, while some were linked to the Offi ce of the National Security Adviser. “Th e 1st defendant went through some of the reports and volunteered a statement. He was cautioned in the presence of his lawyer who also read the caution and the lawyer said it is okay and handed back the statement to Badeh,” he added.