How Bandits invaded UNIAbuja, kidnapped don, 2 children, 3 others

Gunmen Tuesday morning stormed the University of Abuja staff quarters during which they abducted a professor of economics, Obansa Joseph, two of his children among several others.

In May this year, some students and staff members of the University of Abuja were held hostage by unknown gunmen for over six hours until the army formation located almost opposite the school came to their rescue.

The Tuesday incident was yet another security breach amidst several others the nation’s security agencies are battling to bring under control.

Governor Bello’s warning

The Abuja incident happened six months after Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the Boko Haram elements had infiltrated the state, and warned that the hoodlums were just two hours from Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

The governor had Monday, April 26, 2021, said: “Boko Haram terrorists have established territory in parts of Niger state and hoisted their flag in Kaure village from where they have made spontaneous incursion into more than 50 villages in the past three weeks.”

He spoke to journalists during a visit to an Internally Displaced Persons’ camp (IDPs’) camp in IBB primary school Minna.

He said: “I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in Shiroro local government of Niger state. They have taken over the territory. They have installed their flag. I am confirming to you now that they have taken over the wives of people by force.”

“Majority of the displaced persons will have to remain in this camp in Minna because their villages have been taken over by Boko Haram terrorists/ bandits. Their wives have been seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram elements.”

The governor said the Boko Haram terrorist were trying to make Kaure their home and headquarters like they did in Sambisa forest, warning that “while Sambisa forest is several kilometers away from Abuja, Kaure is only two hours drive to Abuja.”

“I have been engaging the federal government, and unfortunately, it has gotten to this stage, and if care is not taken even Abuja is not safe. We have been saying this for long and all efforts have been in vain,” Bello had said.

UniAbuja attack

Although there were pockets of attacks at the fringes of the nation’s capital city like Tunga Maje, Bwari, Kuje and Kubwa, no federal institution or agency ever went through such until the UniAbuja incident Tuesday.

Speaking to Blueprint under anonymity, a local said the hoodlums invaded the location at Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at 1.00am Tuesday and operated for one hour or thereabout.

Apart from the professor of economics whose name was given as Obansa Joseph and his two children, the identities of the three other victims could not be ascertained as at the time of this report.

Authority confirms

Spokesman of the university, Dr Habib Yakoob, confirmed the development and said the victims were about six in all.

Yakoob said: “Yes, I just confirmed that the information is true. Apart from the professor and his children, a non-academic staffer was also involved. They are about six victims.”

The university spokesman however told one of our correspondents in a telephone interview that efforts were on to secure their freedom.

He said the university’s safety officers, in conjunction with security personnel, had been mobilised to secure the quarters.

Yakoob quoted the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah as saying “we are pursuing them with all its take to recover our dearest ones they kidnapped.”Please pray hard for God’s intervention. One thing is certain, we will mobilise everything available to us to protect our staff and students and ensure this doesn’t happen again, we shall overcome.”

Schools on red alert

Meanwhile, visits to a number of schools in Kuje Area Council Tuesday by one of our correspondents confirmed that they had been on red alert over threat by some bandits to attack selected schools in the area.

The schools were reportedly alerted by a notice from both the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NCDSC) and the Nigeria Police Force to that effect sometime mid last month,October.

Accordingly, they held meetings with the police authorities on the need to secure the schools, especially those around the vulnerable areas like Pegi, Dafara, Guabe and Kiyi.

It was gathered that schools within these places subsequently took extra security measures to safeguard the students, while the police were said to have agreed to establish their presence at strategic locations around the schools in these places.

Blueprint further learnt that the teaching staff of the various schools within the vulnerable areas, severally held meetings, one of which was at the instance of staff members of Junior Secondary Pegi Monday.

At the meeting, it was agreed that movement of students within the school premises and the immediate environs be regulated for their safety.

Also, authorities of the Senior and Junior Secondary Schools Abuja @ 30, equally summoned meetings of the Parents Teachers Association where some security measures were also adopted.

For example, the leadership of the senior secondary school opted to suspend sporting and extra- curricular activities pending when the situation returns to normalcy.

It equally resolved that no student would be allowed outside the premises of the schools during school hours, even break time.

Similarly, it was observed that authorities of Government Girls School, Kuje and Senior Secondary Schools in Dafara and Gaube had stepped up security measures.

However, neither the staffers contacted nor the private staff were willing to speak on the situation.

But a staff member who craved anonymity said they decided to up security at the school in Gaube following a meeting with the police authorities in Kuje.

“We were informed of the threat by bandits to attack selected schools at the meeting with the police and strongly advised to strengthen security presence whatever way we can,” he said.

The same situation was noticed at Capital Science Academy, a prominent private secondary school located in Dafara.

Complaints

However, the common complaint among the schools dwelt on lack of adequate presence of the police within their environs.

For instance, a teacher in Pegi said, “the police are at Abuja which is about two miles from here and cannot therefore guarantee any security. We wish the police extend their presence to this place and others as well.”

FCT minister decries attack

Meanwhile; FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has urged security agencies to ensure the rescue of six people abducted by hoodlums from the University of Abuja.

While condemning the attack, the minister said concerted efforts were being made to provide adequate security for all institutions of learning in the territory.

He further assured members of the university community that the government would do all that was necessary to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

He also called on members of the public to always support and cooperate with the security agencies, whenever the need arose.

Police beef up security

And in another reaction, FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday said he has dispatched additional tactical and conventional policing resources to the university’s main and satellite campuses.

Similar deployment was made to the staff quarters and other affiliate formations of the university to fortify security, improve public safety and protect citizens in and around the university community.

The CP gave the order in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Command, DSP Josephine Adeh.

She said, “The CP noted that a combined team of the Police and personnel of the Nigerian Army 176 Guards Battalion were swiftly mobilised to the area to protect the citizens. Preliminary investigations however revealed that six persons were allegedly abducted into the forest by the criminals on sighting the security operatives.

“The CP, while calling for calm, further noted that the security forces are already working with the locals in the area toward rescuing the victims. He assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and brought to book.

“On this note, the command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected and urge them to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

‘Nation’s capital unsafe’

Speaking on the attack on Abuja varsity, a vulcanizer who simply gave his name as Abdul-Aziz said the “development only shows the bandits have finally made it to Abuja. This in effect means, no one is safe here in the nation’s capital city.”

Similarly, a teacher at one of the private schools who didn’t want her name in print, said: “President Buhari has to sit up. If bandits could make it to Abuja, it means Nigerians are in for the worst. While I want to urge the security operatives to up their game, we as citizens must also be vigilant and play our role since security is a collective responsibility. We must not allow these hoodlums to penetrate the nation’s capital city.”

Imam killed in Katsina

In another development, bandits have killed the Chief Imam of Sabon Garin Bilbis Jumu’a Mosque in Katsina state while reportedly resisting attempt to get him abducted Premium Times reports.

Adam was killed Monday morning on his farm on the outskirt of the town.

Sabon Garin Bilbis, a boundary town between Zamfara and Katsina states is in Faskari local government area of Katsina state.

An official of the mosque, Lawal Mamman, who announced the death of the Islamic cleric, said the bandits also kidnapped women working for the victim during the attack.

Mamman said the bandits had ordered Adam to follow them on one of their motorcycles but he had refused to do so.

“They started threatening him with gun but he said he would go nowhere even when they said they would kill him. He told them he had a bad leg and could not follow them into the bush.

“After the argument, one of the bandits said they should just kill him and leave the place. They killed him and left his corpse there but took away the women ,” Mamman said.

25 abductees released

Meanwhile, bandits have released 25 persons abducted two weeks ago in Kanon Haki, also in Faskari local government area.

A man, Bilyaminu Idris, said two of his sisters and an uncle were among those released on Monday.

He, however, did not say whether a ransom was paid for their release.

Police spokesperson in Katsina state, Gambo Isa, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the developments by Premium Times.