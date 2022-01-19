How Bandits killed 220 people in 17 days in Niger – Governor Bello





Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State said Tuesday that a total of 220 citizens made up of 165 civilians, 25 security personnel and 30 vigilantes were killed by bandits in 17 days in the state.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the governor said the bandits were taking citizens on a merry-go-round.

He said only a robust deployment of modern technology would properly police the areas the bandits currently occupy.

He said even though respite was underway, but it cannot eradicate the menace 100 per cent until all hands are on deck.

“I’m very optimistic with the kind of zeal I have seen from our security agencies and all services. I’m very optimistic that the situation will be addressed. And hopefully, we should get a very peaceful state within the shortest possible time.

“We share borders with Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kebbi States. And these bandits have the habit of hibernating between forests, moving from Zamfara to Kebbi, and Kebbi to Niger. They take advantage of the cattle routes which they already know. They move on motorcycles. And most of the areas and communities they attack have no access roads. So, you cannot drive there. So, our response time is slow.

“But going forward, there will be new strategies which I earlier mentioned. It will help us. But I can’t disclose some of those strategies. But basically, the States of Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi would have to work together to address the situation.

“What I realise is that they have been taking us on a merry-go-round. When we deal with them in Niger, they move to Kaduna. When Kaduna deals with them, they move to Katsina. They have been hibernating in the forest. Some of these operations need to be handled simultaneously so that we get the result.

“We are not happy and we are sad with the developments in these states. We are doing whatever we can, using kinetic and non kinetic efforts to see that we address the present situation. As we go on, we will try to update you from time to time on progress being made in this fight,” he said.