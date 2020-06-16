How bandits killed 4 policemen, 5 civilians, displaced many in fresh attacks in Niger – Musa

Four policemen and five natives have been reportedly killed in attacks by bandits in two local government areas of Niger state in which over 500 people have been displaced.

Senator Mohammed Sani Musa representing Niger East senatorial district at the National Assembly confirmed this in Minna Tuesday while appealing for quick intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, “There were attacks in Kundu and Yakila in Rafi local government area on Saturday which left at least four policemen killed, many villagers wounded and kidnapped. And the latest attack on Monday in Erena, Shiroro local government area where bandits also killed at least three persons and displaced over five hundred.”

He called on the federal government to take drastic measures to save his people from the onslaught of the bandits, while appealing for a lasting solution to the security challenges in the area.

He said, “My heart is hurt seeing the bloodletting in my constituency. Women are raped and killed. Men are maimed and children rendered fatherless. This development is really sad, especially that it has remained a recurring decimal. We have made several appeals to the federal government, we paid a courtesy visit to his excellency the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, on our predicament. But, yet no end to these marauders carnage as they keep killing and maiming our people.”

He said the youths in his constituency have decided to henceforth defend themselves in view of the failure of the federal government to address the lingering challenge, adding “however we have tried to calm them down while assuring them of federal government’s intervention.

“Mr President must come to the aid of the people. Their lives and livelihood are hanging in the balance, with economic activities completely stalled. Farmlands have been destroyed and many abandoned by their owners who have fled their homes in fear of the unknown. I am therefore appealing to President Buhari once again to direct the military to establish a permanent Base in the affected local government areas, especially those bordering other states. This will go a long way in tackling the situation,” Senator Musa said

However, the state police command has said that it lost two gallant officers in the Shiroro attack, not four, adding that there was no reported incident in Kagara.

He explained that the Shiroro attack occurred two days ago “during which we lost two policemen while three people were kidnapped around Gurumana area

“We have deployed officers in conjunction with vigilantes to go after the bandits.”