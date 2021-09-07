How bandits killed over 300, displaced 3000 villagers within months in Shiroro – Senator Musa



Bandits have killed over 300 people, displaced 3000 others and destroyed valuables worth billions of naira in Niger East Senatorial district within a couple of months.



The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, stated this on Tuesday in a statement in Minna.



He said, “In the last couple of months, not less than 3000 people have been displaced and are now living in IDP camps with not less than 300 losing their lives and valuables worth billions of naira either destroyed or stolen by the mauraders”.



He lamented that the the bandits have been operating almost unstoppable in the last few months, adding that, “it is disturbing and of great concern that the bandits again stormed communities in Shiroro Local Government of my constituency last week and slaughtered 20i innocent villagers.”



Musa described the incident as not only wicked and callous but a gross act of man’s inhumanity to man and therefore unacceptable.

He said, “To slaughter innocent villagers like goats taken to the alter for sacrifice is totally unacceptable, we should therefore do everything possible to bring these criminals to justice.”

He said the time has now come for all the levels of government to collaborate to bring the daily loss of lives in Shiroro local government area and other parts of Niger East Senatorial district to an end.



“Our people can no longer go about their normal farming business because of the activities of these bandits,” Senator Musa said.



He called on the federal government to restore security operatives to Bassa, Magami and kukokki towns which were withdrawn a few months back and to also establish a military base on the border between Shiroro local government area and Kaduna state.