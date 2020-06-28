How Barkley strike sent Chelsea into FA Cup semis

Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-finals as Ross Barkley came off the bench to secure a 1-0 victory at Leicester City on Sunday.

Barkley, one of the three changes manager Frank Lampard made at halftime, slid home the winner in the 63rd minute as Chelsea joined Manchester United and Arsenal in last four.

Leicester were the better side before the break and had the bulk of the chances against a lethargic Chelsea, but the visitors were a different proposition after the interval.

Tammy Abraham had a goal ruled out for offside and then Barkley found space in the area to clip in Willian’s measured cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester, missing the creativity of James Maddison who was missing with a minor hip problem, struggled to respond although they did mount some belated late pressure.

Chelsea have been buoyant since the season resumed following the coronavirus stoppage, winning both of their Premier League games to consolidate fourth place and now have a Cup semi-final to look forward to.

Leicester on the other hand have struggled to rediscover their rhythm, drawing twice in the league.