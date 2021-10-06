How Bauchi NUJ celebrated 2020 press week

A week-long activity marking Bauchi NUJ press week was celebrated recently. NAJIB SANI writes on what makes this one so unique.

Press week is an annual celebration being marked by working journalists under their trade union, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ). It is a week-long festivity that brings journalists who carry out series of activities on daily basis together.

In Bauchi state, this year’s week tagged ‘2020 Press Week’ was celebrated in a unique and unprecedented way. Many wondered why this year’s week was tagged so. As a way of explanation, the Bauchi state NUJ chairman, Umar Sa’idu, during a press conference explained that the week would assess the performance of the journalists in the state in the last one year, noting that at the end of the week, merits and awards would be presented to outstanding members.

He clarified that the union would assess its members’ performances in the past year hence the theme of the celebration. According to him, next year’s week would be tagged ‘2021 week’.

There is no gainsaying the fact that this year’s week was unique as new initiatives were introduced to mark it.

Highlights

For instance, on the first day of the week, special prayers were conducted for the country to get rid of its numerous problems including insecurity and economic predicament.

The prayer which was organised by the NUJ held at the Bauchi Central Mosque awas led by the chief imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad Baban Inna. Journalists and hundreds of Muslim worshippers in the state capital participated in the prayers session.

On Sunday, similar prayers were offered for the nation at ‘Bushara’ Baptist Church Bauchi courtesy of the NUJ. Pastor of the church, Reverend Abraham Damina officiated the special prayers.

On Monday, the NUJ secretariat moved to Bogoro local government area of the state where the chairman addressed the world on the festivity. Journalists were hosted by the chairman Hon Iliya Habila who is a journalist and member of the union.

Sa’idu explained that it was the first time such press conference was held outside the NUJ secretariat.

“We decided to hold this press conference here instead of the NUJ Press Centre as usual in order to identify with one of our own and professional colleague who has now become an executive chairman of this council. He has really proved to us that he is still one of us; he also knows the importance of the media in addition to his decision to operate an open door policy and by accepting to host this press conference where we will tell our own story,” he said.

In his remarks, the chairman Hon Habila expressed appreciation to the journalists for choosing to hold the press conference in his local government.

He said the choice of the local government by working journalists to hold the event was an honour, promising that he would continue to operate an open door policy in his administration.

The union leaders accompanied by teeming members moved to the palace of the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman, who is the grand patron of the union to intimate him of the celebration.

Earlier in the day, the journalists gave a helping hand to patients at General Hospital Bayara and Bauchi State Specialist Hospital all in the state capital. Gifts were provided to the patients and their relatives.

The week continued on Tuesday when it was officially opened by the Bauchi state deputy governor, Baba Tela. During the opening ceremony, a lecture was delivered by the vice chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Professor Umar Pate who is a Mass Communications expert. He spoke on the proliferation of fake news and role of media in national development.

Later in the evening, a friendly football match was played between the NUJ team and the state chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) at the Games Village Bauchi which ended 5-0 in favour of the NUJ.

Another innovation brought into the annual festival was planting of trees to help in safeguarding the environment.

The tree planting was lunched at the Bauchi state university Gadau.

“We decided to embark on tree planting in this place in order to contribute towards safeguarding the environment especially in this period when some parts of the state face environmental hazards caused by indiscriminate deforestation,” the NUJ chairman told the university management.

This week-long festivity was rounded off with awards presentation to individuals, organisations and outstanding members who excelled in their fields of endeavours within the period under review. The NUJ magazine was also launched by the state governor, Bala Mohammed who was represented by the secretary to the state government.