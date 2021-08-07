How Bauchi varsity has transformed to world class institution – Staff

Staff of the Bauchi State University Gadau (BASUG) have praised the Vice Chancellor, Auwalu Uba, for what they described as an all-around transformation that has seen the university grow from a glorified secondary school before his assumption, to a worldclass Institution of higher learning.

Speaking during a tour of the institution on Friday August 6, 2021, the Dean Students Affairs, Dr. Sani Babayo Yana, said the students’ hostels were non-habitable before the coming of Prof. Uba.

“The hostels were renovated and interlock tiles installed to make them neat and habitable.

“An old abandoned cafeteria was also demarcated and converted into female hostel to reduce pressure and encourage girl-child education,” he said.

On his part, Director of Physical Planning, Bauchi State University, Arch Aminu M. Umar, said under Prof. Uba, the students and the staff of BASUG have been able to access easy means of transportation as the VC has been able to secure the purchase of various buses.

Arch Umar listed the vehicles purchased as follows: “Two 2017 air-conditioned, brand new Eighteen Seater buses at the cost of N7.5 million each through auction from the Nigeria Customs Service.

“One 2018, air-conditioned, brand new Eighteen Seater bus at the cost of N8.2 million through auction from the Nigeria Customs Service.

“One Toyota Avensis wagon at the cost of N300,000 through auction from the Nigeria Customs Service. It was allocated to the Dean of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences for ease of transport.

“One Toyota Lexus jeep at the cost of N2.5 million through auction from the Nigeria Customs Service. The vehicle is in the pool of the University.

“1 brand new Toyota coaster bus purchased TETFUND through the Special Intervention Fund (SIP ) at the cost of N60,000,000.”

Still highlighting the laudable achievements of Prof Auwalu Uba, according to the Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Yahaya Katagum, he said the laboratories were now up to global standards.

“We have built and equipped six laboratories with the modern and state-of-the-art equipment for the new Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

“Also within the period that this Vice Chancellor assumed office, all our offices have been furnished with refrigerators, TV sets, internet facilities and others,” he said.

For the Dean of School of Postgraduate Studies, Dr. Adam Noma, their products are now sought after.

“Before the coming of the current VC, the university was only a fashion institution but with his coming, the nucleus of the school took shape,” he said.

He further explained that, “The School of Postgraduate Studies which he established started with 37 programmes across four faculties.

“Nine of these programmes are PhDs, ten are MScs and MAs, ten PGDs and four are professional masters.

‘Therefore, I can say that it is Prof. Uba that birthed and nursed BASUG into relevance.”

One of the staff of the University attested to the fact that before the coming of Prof. Uba, the water supply to all the campuses were epileptic and in most cases, campuses could go on for weeks without water, or make do with buying of water from itinerant water tankers.

Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Karamba, the former Dean of the Faculty of Science confirmed that before the coming of Prof. Uba as VC, they use to buy water from vendors in jerry cans and bring into the Faculty to flush their toilets.

“However, we now have boreholes that supply water to all the campuses,” he added.