How Chelsea, Manchester United clinched Champions League spot… Bournemouth, Watford relegated, Villa survive EPL drop *All results, goal scorers

Manchester United and Chelsea booked their spots in next season’s Champions League but it was relegation for Bournemouth and Watford, despite valiant efforts on the final day.

United needed just a point at Leicester to secure a top-four finish but Bruno Fernandes’ cool penalty and Jesse Lingard’s late goal helped them to a 2-0 win to grab third place in the Premier League table, level on 66 points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who beat Wolves with two quickfire first-half injury-time goals.

Fifth-placed Leicester, who had been in the top four for the majority of the season, will go into the Europa League group stages along with Tottenham after their point at Crystal Palace was enough to edge Wolves into seventh on goal difference.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will now have to wait until the FA Cup final to see whether they will be in Europe – an Arsenal win would see the Gunners take the second qualifying-round place.

But it was misery at the other end of the table, with Bournemouth’s brilliant and brave 3-1 win at Everton not enough to lift them out of the drop zone because of Aston Villa’s nervy point at West Ham.

Watford – who sacked Nigel Pearson two games ago – also fall into the Championship, finishing second-bottom and, like Bournemouth, just a point from safety, after going down 3-2 at Arsenal.

Full Time results and scorers

Arsenal 3-2 Watford

⚽Goals: Aubameyang 5′(P) 33′, Tierney 24′, Deeney 43′(P), Welbeck 66′

Manchester City 5-0 Norwich City

⚽Goals: Jesus 11′, De Bruyne 45′ 90′, 79′, Mahrez 83′

Newcastle 1-3 Liverpool

⚽Goals: Gayle 1′, Van Dijk 38′, Origi 59′, Mane 89′

Everton 1-3 Bournemouth

⚽Goals: King 14′, Kean 41′, Lerma 45′, Stanislas 80′

Chelsea 2-0 Wolves

⚽Goals: Mount 45′, Giroud 45′

Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham

⚽Goals: Kane 13′, Schlupp 53′

Burnley 1-2 Brighton

⚽Goals: Bissouma 20′, Wood 44′, Connolly 50′

Southampton 3-1 Sheffield United

⚽Goals: Lundstram 26′, Adams 50′ 71′, Ings 84′(P)

West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa

⚽Goals: Grealish 84′, Yarmolenko 86′

Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United

⚽Goals: Fernandes 70′(P), Lingard 98′

