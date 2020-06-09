How China prevented Nigerian students from contracting COVID-19 – CNSC



The Coalition of Nigerian Students in China (CNSC) Tuesday said the Chinese government worked round the clock to ensure that no Nigerian student studying in China was infected with the coronavirus.

President of CNSC, Mr Umar Abukabar, said in a statement in Abuja, that at the wake of the virus early this year, the Chinese government rolled out stringent measures for all citizens, including foreign students in China.



He said the only problem Nigerians have with the Chinese authorities is that they find it hard to obey laid down rules, a development that caused minor disagreement in Guangdong recently.

“If truly they are being maltreated as claimed, what are they still doing here? The Chinese government is our host and it’s bad as a guest to constantly constitute nuisance by disobeying their laws and expect your host to be happy.



“As President of Nigerian students in China, I can assure you that there is no truth in the prevailing stories that Nigerians are being harassed in China.

“Regarding the incident in Guangdong, what happened there was an isolated incident, and most of the Nigerians that were denied accommodation was because they refused to adhere to the stringent measures put in place by the Chinese government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.



“Unfortunately many Nigerians are capitalizing on it to demonise the Chinese government, the successes the Chinese government achieved in curtailing the spread of the virus was because of these very stringent measures.

“How else do you think China was able to defeat the virus? Many other nationals have been adhering to these new rules without questions, but Nigerians think they should be treated differently, hence they want to now dictate to the Chinese government how to run their country, it beats my imagination.



“Each time we come across such statements of ill treatment against Nigerians, it is an embarrassment not just to us but our host country, which sincerely doesn’t deserve this kind of propaganda.



“I can also tell you authoritatively as President of Nigerian students in China there is no case of any Nigerian student facing discrimination or molestation,we appreciate the efforts of the Chinese government in seeing to our welfare.

“We have been fully provided for and in most cases the Chinese government has borne the extra cost of our upkeep especially during the lockdown in some provinces. Amazingly the efforts of our host has ensured that no Nigerian student has so far contracted the virus and we hope it remains so,” he said.