How church paid N100m before I regained my freedom, Kidnapped Methodist Prelate reveals

Kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church, Samuel Uche, all but slammed the Federal Government and security operatives in Nigeria for not raising a finger to rescue them, indicating how they had to pay a whopping N100million to secure their freedom.

At a press conference in Lagos, the cleric said the ransom raised through the Methodist Church in Nigeria were arranged in five sacks of N20million, adding that neither the Federal or State Government, nor the military or police intervened.

Uche, who was kidnapped on Sunday in Abia state, and reportedly whisked away at about 2pm on their way from a church programme in Okigwe Imo state to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State alongside two others, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese and the Prelate’s chaplain, was released on Monday.

Kidnapping for ransom is rife in parts of Nigeria, including the South-East where most violent crimes have been blamed on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking secession of the region from Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has taken a tough stance against ransom payments, with a law criminalising it recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

