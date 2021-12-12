How cockroach penetrated, lived in my ear for 4 months – Perm Sec

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Barr. Samuel Chinedu Ike, Sunday, recalled how a life cockroach penetrated and lived in his ear for four months.

Ike, who was speaking at a Thanksgiving service held at St. James Anglican Church, Iyi-Owa Odekpe, Ogbaru local government area, said the cockroach tormented him while trying unsuccessfully to gain entrance into his brain before it was successfully removed.

“I am not only here to thank God over my recent appointment as a Permanent Secretary. I want to thank Him because if not Him, I would have died before now.​ When I was driving one day, I noticed a moving something in my ear. It was a medium sized cockroach. I don’t now how it penetrated into my ear. It lived in my ear for four months. I visited a hospital at Obosi for two months before it was successfully removed from my ear. The doctor told me I would have run mad if it had succeeded in gaining entrance into my brain. It was brought out alive and killed by us,” he stated.

The permanent Secretary also recalled other several experiences he passed through before his present appointment to include having sleepless night for four days, and circumstances that would have turned him into a cripple barely a week of his appointment.

Speaking in an interview after the service, the Anambra State Head of Service, Barr. Harry Uduh, urged the new permanent secretary to continue on his diligence to service as God would reward him more.

Earlier in a sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Samuel Nwofor, who presided over the service alongside other clergies and prelates, charged Nigerians to always give thanks to God irrespectively of circumstances they found themselves.

