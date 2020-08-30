How court stopped PDP state congress in Kaduna – Official

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna state chapter said it postponed last Saturday’s Congress because it received an ex-parte court order to postpone the congress.

A statement jointly signed by the Caretaker Committee Chairman and Secretary, Hon. Bashir Tanimu Dutsinma, and Hon Abdullahi Ali Kano respectively on Sunday, said the state congress will be conducted at a later date.



The caretaker committee said already, “the party had successfully concluded the local government area congress last Wednesday and planned for the state congress scheduled for last Saturday.

“But we received an exparte court order to postpone the state congress which we had to follow. We will abide by the directive of the court to postpone the state congress while a new date will be announced as soon as possible.”



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party had reconstituted Kaduna State Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the party.

The action of the NWC, which is pursuant to section 29(2)(b) and 31(2) (e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended), is consequent upon the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing state caretaker committee.



The reconstituted Caretaker Committee is charged with the sole responsibility of running the affairs of the party in Kaduna state until a new executive committee is elected within a period not exceeding three months.