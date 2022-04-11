How Court vacation stalled judgment in Dogara’s defection suit ￼

The anticipated judgment seeking the declaration of the seat of Rep Yakubu Dogara vacant on account of his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a setback on Monday at the federal high court.

Dogara had, on July 24, 2020, defected from the PDP to the APC when he submitted a resignation letter to the chairman of the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward in the state.

The judgment which could not be delivered had earlier been fixed for Monday (Today), by Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Abuja division of the federal high court.

The suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/883/30 and filed by Incorporated Trustees of United Global Resources for Peace Organisation vs. Rep Yakubu Dogara and five others was listed on the cause list at the Federal High Court but could not hold due to the ongoing vacation.

The court it will be recalled began their Easter vacation on the 8th of April and would lapse on the 25th of April.

In the same vein, the second suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1060/20 filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vs. Rep Yakubu Dogara and four others, was on number five on Monday’s cause list at Justice Okorowo’s court.

Although the court registrar and other workers allowed access and was carrying out daily activities.

The PDP (Plaintiff in the matter) and the group had asked the court to remove the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dogara, as member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, over his defection to APC.

On the other hand, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC are 1st to 4th defendants respectively in the second suit.