How Dangote is driving African economy – DG ACCI

The Director-General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Ms Victoria Akai has described the Dangote Group as the flagship and the epicenter for Africa’s industrialization.

Speaking on the sideline of the Abuja International Trade Fair that was declared open Monday, the DG said the conglomerate has placed Nigeria on the continental and global map.

“As a reputable Nigerian brand, Dangote is an institutional miracle that is driving the growth of the Nigerian and African economy. We must place on record that Dangote remains a unique enterprise with capacity to expand the Nigerian economy as evidenced in the Multi-billion naira Dangote Refinery and several plants all over Africa,” she said.

This is coming as the Dangote Pavilion at the Trade Fair became a Mecca of sort as participants who visited the stand make enquiries about the innovative products that were being displayed.

She added that “the Group is indeed a major player for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

Dangote is the major sponsor of the 16th Abuja International Trade Fair.

Meanwhile, President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) Dr. Mujtaba Abubakar has said that for Nigeria to develop its economy exponentially, it would need more industrialists like Aliko Dangote.

According to Dr. Mujtaba, both the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and the Dangote Group share a common interest in the development of commerce and the industrialization of Nigeria.

Companies under Dangote Group that are participating in the Trade Fair include Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Cement, NASCON (Salt and Seasoning), and Dangote Fertilizer, among others.

A statement from the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer Anthony Chiejina said the Trade Fair offers Nigerians the opportunity to patronize the newly introduced Dangote Fertilizer and other innovative products of the company.

Representative of Dangote Group at the Opening Ceremony Alhaji Hashem Ahmed said the company will continue to support the government in the areas of industrialization, job creation and social intervention.