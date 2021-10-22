How Dare triggered transparent, credible sports federation poll

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the leadership of Sunday Dare has been principled not to partake or interfere in the analogue politics of sports that caused set back in activities of the Ministry as well as discouraged meaningful persons that would have sponsored the Federations and their activities. The Minister’s silent tone in politics in the sector is an indication that involvement in that area is tantamount to humiliating all his efforts and the projects he put in place after his exits.

Mr. Dare is a gift to Sports Administration and wants to be reckoned with as a case study. He is really not particular about irrelevant gestures accompanied by destructive gifts that have regrettable question marks. It’s been observed that he is careful in accommodating praise singers and stakeholders whose goals are to get positions and still be dependent on the government. Since the sector left its defiant National Sports Commission, managed by Director Generals who effectively supervised the activities of sports, the Ministry has been battling for good Leaders that will drive Sports Administration as well as understand both local and international politics that will make the country relevant at global sports podiums.

The president of Nigeria, His Excellency, Mohammadu Buhari, was brilliant in his thought for considering an educated man to saddle the leadership of sports and redeem the country’s image from a global disgrace attracted by greed. Mr. Dare may not be kind with his position but he has thrown his weight in visioning a proper administration and restructuring the sector. More importantly, is to put an end to outstanding disputes that were discouraging stakeholders and intending sponsors. He has indeed restored back the Ministry to a normal formation such that any business partner does so accordingly and with a defined objective.

Dare’s profession as a Journalist is also an added advantage to his management of information and headline news that could easily be misunderstood. Nigeria’s outing to Tokyo Olympic, we all know, had the tone of drugs traced to the athletes but it was controlled by the general press with credit to the paralympians who over shadowed the negative reports with the victorious difference they made at the podium performances.

The Honourable Minister’s exemption from the Federations’ elections of course, speaks volumes of him. Knowing that interference in that area have rubbished the efforts of past administrators, he has been exhibiting traits that implies that even if he does not remain in sports, he should be credited for “setting a clean pace for elders who dominate the Federations’ to have right to choose their representatives in line with either their Guidelines or Constitution”. These Federations comprise Retired Ministers, Directors, Military, Paramilitary, Governors, Deputy Governors, Executive Directors and Sports Professionals thus the need for such personalities to be accorded due regards.

Just as the biblical saying goes in Proverbs 29:28 that “Scornful men bring a city into a snare. But wise men turn away wrath”. The Minister, furthermore, gave all equal participation opportunities and open windows for even his retireed staff to contest in areas of their interest. The likes of Dr. Ademola Are emerged the President of Rugby Federation while Mrs. Hauwa Kulu Akinyemi won as a Board Member in Hand Ball Federation. At least 40% of sports retirees succeeded as Board Members of different Federations which still makes them valuable in sporting activities.

However, the combat Federations are in a top speed to lend help to both the government and individuals. They are defensive Federations with defensive games that are very relevant for the girl child involvement in this critical time of kidnapping in schools. Karate Federations in the past was seen as a place without interest and attraction but Hon. Silas Agara Ali, who is the President should be commended greatly for not relenting in using his determination, humility and love for team work to draw respected dignitaries with pedigree to his Federation. “A good name is better than wealth” indeed. Hon. Agara has used his passion for karate to also attract like minds to his combat game.To add bright colours to Karate, are present and past Governors, Deputy Governors, Military and Paramilitary, Retired Directors of Sports and professionals who are Board Members.

These personalities are endowned with intellect and experience. Their first challenge and observation during their first Board Meeting after their inauguration was to have an audited structure of all their involvements, open windows for programmes that will increase their Ranking and also to source for genuine sponsors that will make them financially independent. These creadible members have formed Committees that will be headed as Chairman by each Board Member. Significant among the committees, are the “Marketing Committee” that will source and attract sponsors and “Ethics and Disciplinary Committee” which will manage any unruly behavour of members especially the athletes. This formidable group have unanimously agreed to personally support any championship organized in the six zones and regions. This, they said, will help them gather points and keep their athletes ready for any impromptu championship and trials.

Karate is a defensive game and the country is faced with the challenge of Kidnapping of school children, especially the girls. The Federation however, deems it helpful to create programmes for girls within the ranges of 15 years, to enable them have equal representation and and as well defend themselves at all time. One of the Board Members, Mrs. Dili Onyedimma, was made the Chairperson of these girls and she is to take responsibility of their events and performances.

Further more, their intellectual mirror is focused on how best to encourage their thirty seven Associations to always pay their affiliation fees as at when due because Ranking will be part of motivation for their athletes to look up to international events. It will further help the athletes to monitor their performances as well as have the priviledge of knowing when they are been marginalized.

Boxing Federation was not left out in their choice of returning Rrt. Gen. Minima to still lead them as their President for the third time. Taekwando Federation is another combat sports that has a new face of leadership and it is being looked upon for better performance. Combat sports are in utmost need by the society now to empower our youths with technicalities that will guide their defence in this time that they are vulnerable to kidnapping and other risks.

Sunday Dare has indeed visioned continuity in “Tomorrow’s Sports”. The loud ovation and glamour during the Federations Inauguration speaks loudly of the people’s expectation and dream to become actualised under the dispensation of good education and leadership. Interestingly, Sports stories now go with more positivity than negativity.

Nwokorie is a Press Officer with Ministry of Youth and Sport development