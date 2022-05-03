How drug baron linked to Kyari imported N22bn tramadol in one month – NDLEA 

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has given more insight into how arrested drug baron, Afam Ukatu, imported drugs into Nigeria.

The agency, in a statement by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Tuesday, said Ukatu, who has links to the suspended police commissioner, Abba Kyari, imported containers of tramadol worth N22 billion in one month.

Premium Times had reported how the agency arrested the billionaire drug baron, allegedly behind the N3 billion Tramadol deal involving Kyari.

He was arrested on his way to Abuja at the Murtala Muhammed Airport after many months of surveillance and evading arrest.

The arrest of Ukatu comes few months after the NDLEA took custody of the embattled deputy police commissioner who was earlier declared wanted by the agency.

The agency had declared Kyari wanted for aiding and abetting drug pushing and running his transnational drug cartel.

A few months earlier, the former police intelligence unit commander was indicted in an internet fraud case by a U.S. court.

In the latest revelation on Ukatu, the NDLEA said he had been a major importer of high dosages of tramadol and other substances. The agency also said he has a pharmaceutical company which he uses to cover up his dirty acts.

“Investigations reveal he has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

“Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

