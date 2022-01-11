How EFCC recovered N152bn, $386m, others in 2021 – Official





The EFCC in continuation of the review of its operational activities for 2021 has said the commission recovered the aggregate sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, $386,220,202.84, £1, 182,519.75, €156,246.76, 1,723,310 Saudi Riyal, 1,900 South African Rand, and 1,400 Canadian Dollar between January and December 2021.

EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a press statement, Monday in Abuja, said the recovery basket also included a digital currency component with 5,36957319 Bitcoin and 0.09012 Ethereum. Recall that the Commission also recorded conviction of 2, 220 across the Commands in the same year under review.

“The Abdulrasheed Bawa-led management of the EFCC has assured that there is no hiding place for the looters of the nation’s treasury.

