How Egbewole beat 13 applicants to emerge 12th UnIlorin VC – Council

The governing council of the university of Ilorin has said that the emergence of the institution’s 12th vice-chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, went through a rigorous selection process.

The pro-chancellor and chairman of Council, Malam Abidu Yazid, who announced Egbewole’ s appointment Thursday, said in search for the new VC, the Council reached out to 56 persons from within and outside the university .

Yazid said further that when the applications were received, the Council constituted a selection board to assess and shortlist suitable a candidate, after which 13 candidates who fulfilled its advertisement and other conditions were selected.

“When the applications were received, the Council constituted a selection board to assess and shortlist suitable candidates.

“In the end, we shortlisted 13 candidates, who fulfilled our advertisement requirements and other conditions. We interacted with them and processed their application over a period of four days. We checked and double-checked their credentials, we closely questioned and probed each of them to make sure that they would support and fulfill the vision and mission of the university.

“We specifically looked for candidates who would support and be sympathetic to the needs of our students, who would interface and work smoothly with other faculty members, who would be mindful of the needs and aspirations of our host community, as well as the candidate who, in our opinion would be truly concerned about the progress of the university and our responsibility to our nation.

“I am glad to inform you that the Council has, after rigorous selection procedure, approved the appointment of Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, as the 12th vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

