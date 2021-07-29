How El-Rufai eased traffic along North-east passage



A portion of the road that linked Kaduna state to Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and parts of Borno states has been in a state of disrepair for many years posing a challenge to motorists and passengers plying the road. Governor Nasir El-Rufai is however set to end the nightmare and ease passage to the North-east part of the country again. ABDULRAHEEM AODU writes.

It was nightmarish

A trip from Kaduna state and environs to the Northeastern states of Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, parts of Yobe and parts of Borno is usually enjoyable until the exit of Saminaka then the fun turns to nightmare once the motorist approaches a 10km stretch of the road bordering Saminaka in Kaduna state and Rahama in Bauchi state.



That stretch of the road was filled with potholes, ditches, patches of rough road, twists and turns that could turn a 10 minutes drive to 40 minutes or even hours of waiting particularly during the rainy season. But Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s intervention by re-awarding the contract of reconstructing the stretch of road to Farmtrac Nigeria Limited has ensured the return of the fun filled trip.

Two different construction firms have been awarded the contract since 2016 but they both abandoned the work at early stages until the coming of Farmtrac. The indigenous firm mobilised to site in January 2021 and is currently putting finishing touches to the job, after rehabilitating River Rahama bridge at km10 right at the border inside Bauchi state and completing another bridge at km 8.



Scope of work

According to Farmtrac site engineer, Hamzat Adebukola AbdulHakeem, “The project consists of 10km length of road with a width span of 10.3m. There are three bridges at km6, which was completed before we came, km8 at Ungwan Rimi, which we completed and km10 on River Rahama in Bauchi state side of the border, which was outside the scope of our work, but we had to rehabilitate it to prevent its total collapse.”There were twists close to Saminaka that we were tempted to change but we had to follow the laid down design because of cost and time. The volume of traffic on the road was so much that we should have included the binder cost, an additional N300 million, but rather than back down, since our mission was to deliver without looking at what it would cost us, we modified the sub base material.”

Same challenges, different approach

Speaking on the challenges of the project, Engr Hamzat said, “We faced series of challenges on site but that did not deter us. We were recording frequent accidents on the road at km8 in Ungwan Rimi, there was a curve that was about 90 degree but we were able to find a way to reduce the curve and reduce the rate of accident.

“The base was muddy, we had to mix laterite sand with gravel to give a stronger base. The laterite in the area was muddy and unsuitable, we had to travel 26km to Bauchi to get suitable sand. We have to go to Pambegua to get gravel and stone, we have to get bitumen from Kaduna.

“We had to create a 10km alternative parallel road for commuters, which led to a problem with the people of the community over their farmlands that were affected. But that was the only solution because the Rahama River bridge on km10 later caved in and there would have been no road to follow except we create another road. The km 10 bridge was not part of the scope but we decided to rehabilitate it.”

Residents laud el-Rufai, Farmtrac



Speaking on the new road, the village head Rahama Toro in Bauchi state, Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi said, “We are happy with the ongoing work by the Kaduna state government to rehabilitate the Saminaka – Rahama road. We thank Governor el-Rufai. We frequently travel to Kaduna but face lots of challenge with the bad road but today we are happy that the road is about to be completed.

“We used to spend one hour to two hours between Saminaka and Rahama during rains but now within 30 minutes we reach Saminaka from Rahama. Everybody will enjoy the road. We are happy with the quality work that Farmtrac is doing. This is a far better job than the one done by previous contractors. Vehicles were falling into River Rahama in the night but with the rehabilitated bridge, that has stopped.”

For Malam Markus Amia Rimita Gabas, Farmtrac was God sent as there has been series of fatal accidents on the bridges. “The road was started but remained uncompleted, three contractors have been awarded the contract without completion until Farmtrac. There has been several accidents on the road, at least three times people have been killed and other times commuters have been injured.

“But since Farmtrac started the job, we have not witnessed any accident again. The work has been going smoothly that we are wondering if it’s a foreign contractor that has been doing the job because of its quality. We thank and pray for Governor el-Rufai and we thank and pray God to bless Farmtrac and the director.”

Malam Muhammadu Sani whose farm is beside River Rahama in Bauchi state, said the coming of Farmtrac saved the km10 bridge from total collapse. “The bridge has collapsed but now it has been rehabilitated by Farmtrac. The bridge has helped us all, our people in Rahama can now move easily to Saminaka and vehicles from Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi and Yobe can move easily to Kaduna (vice versa).”MalamMalam Sarki Usman from Rahama said they are now sure of getting home unlike before when they could be stranded in Saminaka. “The problem of Saminaka – Rahama road is over now. Many vehicles have fallen into the River at Km6 bridge, many people died on the bridge. Before now we are not sure of reaching home when it rains, but now we can reach home on time. Farmtrac have good equipments and are doing a good job.”

Narrating their ordeal before the rehabilitation, Alhaji Yau Abubakar resident of Saminaka said “we suffered on the road and we pitied those following the road because of the challenges; dust, potholes, undulating. It is a very important road that links Kaduna state with Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Borno states.



“Since Farmtrac started work, the company has been working as if it is a federal government contractor. Farmtrac is a good company 80% of its equipment are new, the company carries out quality work and it delivers on time. It has good indigenous engineers who work like foreigners, with the interest of the people at heart.”

Malam Lawal Ibrahim of Saminaka in his submission, said the road that hitherto was very bad is now good. “The road used to be very bad. During the rainy season, vehicles faced serious challenges, big vehicles would line up waiting to pass. Some vehicles do fall into the ditch, some drift. But now the road is in good order. Farmtrac is a technical company, very good in their work and they have good modern machines.”