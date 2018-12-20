How explosion rocked Lagos community

The explosion that rocked Abule-Egba community of Lagos yesterday morning was caused by activities of pipeline vandals, investigation has revealed.

Residents and passers-by, who thronged the community yesterday morning, said the incident occurred in the early hours of the day when vandals scooped petrol from a pipeline that runs through the community.

Cars, houses and offices around Awori, Tipper Garage bus stop and some parts of Abattoir areas of the community were consumed by the inferno.

Tajudeen Salako, a resident told Premium Times that the incident occurred around 5 a.m. when residents were alerted due to the effect of the inferno.

“We were sleeping in our room when we heard noises from outside and people started running helter skelter, packing their goods from their shops,” he said.

“As you can see, the explosion was caused by the leakage from this pipeline here (at Awori). The vandals broke the pipeline from its source here and the fuel leaked through the drainage from here up till Abattoir.

“The fire however didn’t start from here. It started from Abattoir area and then started tracing the oil spill back to this point where the leakage occurred. In the process, many cars and houses and offices were burnt.”

When our reporter visited the source of the bunkering activity at Awori area, officials of the fire service, NSCDC and the Lagos state emergency service were seen preventing residents from going near the source of the fuel leakage. Three containers and a tipper, burnt

beyond repair, were placed at the spot.

An official of the NSCDC, who declined to have her name in print, said that the various agencies are making efforts to fix the source of the leakage to prevent further leakages and explosion.

Many residents, who spoke to this newspaper, confirmed that the inferno began from the other end, at Abattoir, before it spread back to the source of the spillage at Awori area of the community.

“I think the fire must have started (at) Abattoir where people are burning cow meat and other things,” Emmanuel James, a resident said .

