How FCTA unlocked traffic gridlock along Nyanya-AYA road – Official

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Saturday had terrible experience trying to control an unprecedented traffic gridlock along Nyanya-Kugbo- AYA Road.



The over 10 hours gridlock was said to have been caused by a fallen heavy duty trailer carrying logs of wood, around the Kugbo axis.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said it took the intervention of a combined team of both the military, Police, and other agencies to abate the situation.

Attah lamented that the gridlock lasted more than expected due to the attitude of some undisciplined uniform officers and urged residents and commuters to always cooperate with relevant security agencies in any emergency situations.



He said irrespective of the horrible experience, the gridlock was finally cleared around 4:50am.

He added, ” A trailer carrying timber had failed break and completely blocked the road with the timbers and the body of the truck. I never thought it would be an extremely hectic day because it was a weekend.



” But this was not the case. Many thanks to the FRSC Nyanya unit commander, DPO Karu Division and DRTS officials who opened for use the service lane that is still under construction.

” The FRSC tow away truck arrived around 6am and cleared the truck and timbers off before 6.50am. While we were thinking of retreating to rest, the entire road(both main carriage way and service lane under construction) were completely blocked by those driving against traffic to and from Abuja. It immediately got to a point of no movement at all.



“We immediately resumed traffic control duties; Route lining and Pin down. The military deployment also helped greatly. Two military men specially did very well to complement efforts. One is a corporal the other , I don’t know his rank.”