How Gattuso, Spalletti revived my career in Italy – Osimhen

Osimhen Yet To Return, Attributes Career Success To Gattuso, Spalletti

Nigeria’s Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is yet to recover ahead of another Serie A match against Lecce in Italy.

This is as Napoli braces up to lift League title for the first in over 30 years.

Meanwhile, Osimhen has attributed his success so far in Italy to coaches Gennaro Gattuso and Luciano Spalletti.

The Napoli hitman who spoke to France Football, said, “I owe a lot to Gennaro Gattuso because he worked on my motivation and the enhancement of my self-esteem, but with Spalletti my growth has been greater because of the work done over the months.

“Spalletti always asked me to be explosive, to be like dynamite for opposing defences. An assessment has been made of my running, the distances I have to keep from defenders and how I have to react to assists.

“There are five metres I can cover faster than the others, I have to stay in that distance.”

Napoli are only weeks away from winning their first Scudetto in over three decades and the city is expected to take on a carnival atmosphere when the title in confirmed, setting up exciting but unpredictable scenes in the Campania capital.

Talking about the club’s exploits in the current 2022/23 football season, Osimhen said, “I could only listen to the stories of the previous Scudetto celebrations. I’m curious to find out what the Neapolitans will organise. It is an honour for me to play in Naples, where Maradona played.

“I want to win this Scudetto to see the joy on the fans’ faces, I can’t wait to see that celebration. It will be exciting.”

Osimhen is contracted to Napoli until June 2025 and will likely be one of the top targets in this summer’s transfer window.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has grown into one of the premier strikers in Europe and has been a talismanic figure for the Partenopei this season, scoring 21 goals and providing five assists in 23 Serie A appearances.

