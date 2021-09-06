How gunmen invaded Abuja, kidnapped mother, 2 daughters

Terrorists on Sunday attacked Pegi, a community in Abuja suburb and kidnapped a 45-year-old woman, Oladapo Bukola, and two of her daughters.

Pegi community is located in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The woman’s daughters were identified as Moyo Oladapo, 17 years old, and Glory Oladapo, 14 years old.

A resident simply identified as Abednego, said the incident happened around 1:04 am on Sunday.

He said the terrorists wielding AK-47 rifles, attacked the victims’ house at a resettlement area in Zone A, hill top in the community.

He said the terrorists scaled the fence of the victims house and forced the doors open.

The chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, (PECDA), Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the abduction of the woman and her daughters in a telephone chat.

The PECDA chairman decried incessant kidnap in the area, while urging security agencies to come to the rescue of the residents.