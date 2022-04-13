‘How gunmen kill Ebonyi businessman a week after wedding’ 







Gunmen Monday night killed an Ebonyi-based businessman, Isaac Nnaemeka Chukwu.

Late Chukwu was said to have scheduled both his white and traditional wedding with his fiancé, Favour Chioma, for a week before his death.

The pre-wedding pictures with the fiancé have gone viral on social media following his death.

He sells provisions and was suspected to have been killed by assassins in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state, Monday night.

The deceased, popularly known as Ochudo, hailed from Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state.



A relative, who quoted the fiancée said Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops as he made to enter his car.

“He has a shop at International Market where he deals on provision goods. He owns another joint at Chukwuma Ofeke street, Ameke Aba.



“The incident, according to the wife, happened at about 9 pm when they closed the shop and were about to enter their vehicle.

“Some boys accosted them, first shot into the air, then ordered the guy to lie down and then shot him three times, collected the wife’s phone, and left,” the source said.



Confirming the incident, Ebonyi state Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, said she was not aware of the incident, but promised to investigate the matter.