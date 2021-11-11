How hoodlums set car, motorcycles ablaze in Ebonyi

Hoodlums early hours of Wednesday set a car and two motorcycles ablaze in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi state.

The yet to be identified hoodlums according to an eye witness operated on bicycles at different locations in the state

They set ablaze the car along Hilltop road close to Water walks road and a motorcycle at Hilton Junction near the former DSS office.

A source in the area said the hoodlums went around from 4 am to 6am, taking residents unawares and unleashing violence.

The source alleged that the motorcycle and car owners were also beaten up by the hoodlums.

In a coordinated operation, the hoodlums around the same time burnt down another motorcycle near Ebebe junction after Nnodo Secondary School.

Another source said: “There is panic in my side following the burning of a bike after Nnodo Secondary School before that bridge. Some motorists and passers-by in my Ozibo area refused to ply that our road but I plied it and dropped my children in school”.

It was gathered that security agents later arrived and took the burnt motorcycles and car away.

Reacting to the incidents, Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah said the vehicle caught fire due to overheating and not as a result of an attack by hoodlums.

On the burnt motorcycles, she said she was not aware of the incidents and promised to get back to our reporter with details later.

But has not given any other reply after hours.

Meanwhile some schools in the state capital did not open today while some that opened had few pupils and teachers in attendance.

Also mass transits were not in operation and many filling stations closed.

Normalcy has, however, returned to the city at the time of writing this report as some residents were seen going about their normal business activities including the areas where the attacks occurred.

Police patrol vans were also seen patrolling the streets to ward off any further attacks.