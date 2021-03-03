How hoodlums set Zamfara NUJ, shops ablaze

A group of Political thuggs Tuesday evening set ablaze no fewer than eight rented shops belonging to the Nigera Union of Journalists Zamfara State Branch along Sokoto road, Gusau.



An eye witness identified as Abdullahi Horo, said the hoodlums came in a Saloon Gulp Car numbering to over 10 and asked for the whereabout of the owner of one of the shop Sikiru but he was no where to be found.



“Later on, they started destroying the shop and later sets it ablaze then varnished from the area, and before we know it, the fire began spreading to the neighboring shops until the official of the state fire service came and controled the inferno.”



Speaking to Blueprint, the state Secretary of the NUJ, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed explained that the fire at Zamfara NUJ was not caused by any of the NUJ members nor did it affect the main offices in the Secretariat but it affected the shops the leadership of the union rented out.



He explained that already the identified hoodlums were being investigated and will soon be exposed for further action.

