How I escaped kidnap – Gulak

time (2015) will be more this time.

“Keep your gunpowder dry, we will mobilise you with the necessary logistics when the time for the governorship primary comes.

If they are making kurukere moves, tell them that they will be disgraced.

We are on the ground here.

“Nobody is going to kill anybody, if you have the love of Ogun State, don’t de-market it.

Nobody will kill anybody.

We are ready for them, I am the chief security officer of the state, and we are waiting for them.

“Please, don’t touch anybody.

If they bring money, collect from them.

What we have done for you the day before yesterday, we are going to do another one.

No retreat, no surrender.” Gulak alleges kidnap Chairman of the Imo state Governorship Primary Committee of the APC, Ahmed Gulak has said he narrowly escaped being kidnapped allegedly by agents of the Imo state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Gulak said about nine of the twelve-member committee were not that lucky as they were ‘kidnapped’ by the governor who led a team of policemen to the hotel where they were lodged.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Gulak announced that the governorship primary was however conducted peacefully with Senator Hope Uzodinma emerging winner with 423,895 votes, to defeat 8 other aspirants including Uche Nwosu, the son- in-law to the governor.

The former Presidential adviser said he immediately had to leave Owerri at about 4.00am on Tuesday for safety reasons for Port Harcourt, from where he took a flight to Abuja.

Gulak said that on arrival in Owerri, they were to be taken to an unknown destination from the airport, but for his vigilance and insistence on going to the Commissioner of Police first before any other destination.

Gulak disclosed that he deposited some of the materials for the primary with the police commissioner, pointing out that ballot papers he left with the police were those to be used in the event of a tie between the aspirants.

He said “in fact, the tension there was so high and if not for my resilience, we were supposed to have been rounded up and taken to an unknown destination.

“But I insisted that my first destination was the Commissioner of Police.

When we got to the Commissioner of Police, I deposited the materials.

Unknown to them, the materials I deposited with them were the ballot papers that were to be used when there is tie between aspirants at the wards.

“But when you conduct election at the wards, you count people.

In short, results have been generated and a winner emerge and the winner is Senator Hope Nzodinma.

“At 4.00am this morning, we had to leave Owerri because around 2.00am, some of my members disappeared from the hotel where we were supposed to be together and I gathered that they went to the Government House.

“Myself, Col Igbanor and Hon Bernard Miko were the only three doing this job as others disappeared and we learnt that they were at the Government House.

So, when we sensed that something was fishy, by 4.00am, we left Owerri after concluding the entry of the results.

“I was informed, and the AIG zone 9 called to inform me that they went for investigations and discovered that the governor himself and some policemen came and rounded up those members and took them to Government House and until now, they have not been released, and anything could have happened to them.

The election was held, results generated and a winner emerged and the winner is Senator Hope Uzodinma.

“My secretary disappeared around 2.00am.

In fact, the case of Sadiq Bello is most pathetic because he doesn’t know anywhere in Owerri.

He called a while ago that he has not eaten and has no money on him.

That is the price and hazard of this job.

He dismissed the idea of a minority report since majority of the members were held up at the Government House, saying, “there is no minority or majority report.

This is the result complied by me as the returning officer.

If anybody is not satisfied, the party has internal machinist to address that.

There is an Appeal Panel.

“There were some incidences especially within the metropolis.

But some of us did not go out because of the tension that was on ground.

Be that as it may, I believe that the governor will release those members."

