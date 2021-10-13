How I infected my wife with HIV, popular Nollywood actor opens up

Hanks Anuku, a well-known Nollywood actor, has revealed that he infected his wife with HIV and slept with 80 women.

He claims it happened when he went to Zambia without his family in 2011 to act in HIV and AIDS shows.

“Life in Zambia was a dream come true because we were able to enjoy ourselves and go to new locations, yet I missed my family.

“I had different activities and slept with a variety of ladies throughout that time. I never cared after my family after I went home. I started drinking and became an irresponsible spouse, enabling my wife to carry the full burden,” he continued.

The actor, who is also known for his criminal roles in Nigerian home movies, has revealed that he has converted to Christianity and regrets all of his former actions.

“While I was in Zambia, one of my girlfriends told me she was pregnant, so I got tested. During that time, she had gone for pregnancy tests and had been tested for HIV, and the results were shocking: she was HIV positive. She forced me to take the test, but the findings were unacceptable to me. After getting tested, I returned to Zimbabwe and kept quiet about the issue. I never told my wife about the problem. I apologize for infecting her. I later went through some counseling, which went well,” the narrator said.

According to Hanks, his notoriety caused him to do things he didn’t want to do.

“I had to sleep with over 80 ladies in Harare and Zambia during the height of my popularity. It felt fantastic to be on television in 2002. I used my celebrity to my advantage. To make matters worse, I lacked counseling and did not handle the situation effectively,” he said.