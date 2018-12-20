How I intend to reduce Nigeria’s unemployment rate – Ezekwesili

In a press statement issued Friday in Abuja in reaction to the recent data released by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), she warned Nigerians against voting for “candidates that have no idea of how to solve the challenges facing the country.”

The ACPN presidential candidate reiterated that no fewer than 80 million Nigerians would be lifted out of poverty by her administration.

She said that her administration would implement a productivity and competitiveness initiative that would create new opportunities and jobs in some key sectors.

Among the sectors are agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and

agribusiness where more than one-third of Nigeria’s active labour

population are found.

“There will be jobs from light manufacturing industries, construction, housing and public works, renewable solutions, services including trade, telecoms and technology, domestic tourism, and creative industries. These industries not only hold the key to putting more Nigerians to work but provides a much-needed boost to the nation’s productivity. Promoting and supporting these industries will occur through a mix of sound policies on trade, tax, infrastructure, skills, training, and research

and development,” Ezekwesili added.

She also said priority would be placed on building a rapidly expanding economy, which would be powered by the private sector based on an economic structural change agenda.

She said, “A majority of those operating in the economy are in the

informal, low productivity sectors. While previous governments have focused largely on the formal sector in their poverty reduction and ease of doing business schemes, the informal sector, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is over 60 per cent of the Nigerian economy ($240bn).