How I perfected kidnapping strategies by watching Nollywood – Suspect

A 23-year-old suspected kidnapper identified as Ayobamidele Kudus Ayodele has said he learnt how to abduct school children by watching Nollywood movies.

He particularly hinted that he understood kidnapping tricks via regular roles of a popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael.

The suspect made the shocking revelation after he was arrested by the operatives of the Force Intelligence Response Team (FIRT) in an operation

Ayodele was said to have been arrested after kidnapping a six-year-old pupil of Remson Group of schools in Ojo Alaba area of Lagos State.

He reportedly held the child captive for four days and wouldn’t allow him to go until his parents coughed up N550,000.