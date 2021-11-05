How I reconciled Buhari, Babangida in 2005, says ex-Abia gov Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has disclosed that he organised a meeting in his Igbere country home in Abia state in 2005 to reconcile President Muhammadu Buhari and former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

He also said he seized the occasion to host the late Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu and the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

The former governor of Abia state made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja while reacting to the comments made about the picture of the meeting which he posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Those in the picture are, Buhari, Babangida, Ekwueme, Ojukwu and Kalu.

He confirmed that the picture he shared on his Facebook page to mark Ojukwu’s posthumous birthday was not photo-shopped contrary to insinuations.

The former Abia state governor said the picture was taken in 2005, when he organised a reconciliatory meeting between Buhari and Babangida, adding that

Ekwueme and Ojukwu were also in attendance.

Kalu wrote, “Good morning my dear friends; I have read a few comments insinuating that the picture attached is photo-shopped. No, it is not.

“The picture was taken in 2005 at my country home Igbere when I had the honour to host and reconcile my leaders; Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu of blessed memory; President Muhammadu Buhari; former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and former Vice President Alex Ekwueme of blessed memory.

“Prior to the reconciliation, President Buhari and President Babangida were not talking to each other.”