How I scuttled impeachment plot against me as President of the Senate – Saraki

Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has stated how he was able to survive alleged plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove him as President of Nigeria’s 8th Senate.

Speaking in Calabar while seeking the support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates over his presidential ambition, Saraki said because he was able to hold the people he led together, disgracing him out of office became an uphill task despite several attempts.

“I held the people together to an extent that it was difficult for those who were against me to throw me out of office. I related very well with my people, I am talking about everyone that mattered at the Senate. We were like one big family even across party lines,” he stated.

Describing 2023 as a defining moment, Saraki said: “We need a president who can afford to hold everyone together. Never in the history of Nigeria has the country been divided, polarised and discriminated against.

“Never in our history have we seen this level of insecurity, collapse of the economy and unemployment. We do not have the luxury of sentiment. As things stand, we cannot say I will vote for this man because we are from the same area or we profess the same faith.

“Nigeria needs to be rescued first, the country needs a president who is a team player, a nationalist, bold with capacity to resuscitate the ailing economy and bring Nigeria back from the brink of being termed a failed state.

“Today the APC-led federal government is accounting for only 16 percent of our Gross Domestic Product and spends 80 percent of its resources to service debt. I understand the problem with Nigeria and shall lead from the front.”

The presidential hopeful further said that for anyone to succeed as president of Nigeria today, such person must have the passion, vision and the brain to create wealth.

