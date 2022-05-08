How I will end impunity as President – Fayemi

Ekiti state governor and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), John Kayode Fayemi, recently in Abuja picked the presidential nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He speaks on how he will tackle insecurity, end unemployment and stop impunity in the country, among other issues. BODE OLAGOKE was there.

Impunity in Nigeria

This is a very serious issue. There are a number of dimensions to the impunity that is in our country. I always say something that as a leader is not enough to be competent particularly in Nigeria. It’s also not enough to be committed and compassionate. What is also lacking in Nigeria is the leadership, the courage to do that what is right. Some people consider themselves as principalities and people who believe that they are the owners of this country, and then do whatever they like. They also believe that the law can not catch up with them. We will not be arbitrary but we would be very very sneaky about upholding the rule of law, and access to justice to all Nigerians. There are different levels of impunity. We need to also make sure that we do not leave our people with the temptation to do the wrong thing under the guise of religion, culture , e.t.c. We must at all times be citizens advocate of citizens rights as well as responsibilities because when you have rights you also have responsibilities as a citizen of the country and we must uphold that. Impunity reigns because our justice system has been crippling and because the entire justice sector system in our country is problematic. If we look at the journey from the investigation of the crime, to conviction of the crime you would have forgotten that the person actually committed the crime. I think swift delivery of justice, access to justice, accountability in the society are areas we need to pay attention to. We need to also support our judicial officers, so that we will not again tempt them to resort to other misbehaviour because the state has not taken on its own responsibility in terms of remuneration, in terms of support to the judicial officers.

Preferred mode of primaries

The constitution of the all Progressives Congress says that model of primaries can either be direct or indirect or consensus. Now, we have an electoral Act now that says for us to have consensus, all players must sign off. For me, yes, we have a lot of people who have expressed their interest and I think we must commend the party for being so popular to attract this calibre of Nigerian offering their services to the country. I think for me, Nigerians who also wants to field the polls for the president of Nigeria must be citizens of the country. I believe from all my travels around the country over the last one month, I believe both inside our party and outside the party, the sentiments will appear to be anything but consensus. That is because people want to have a say and don’t forget we have a president who has been an advocate of bottom-up political practices. President Buhari is known for his passion for every member of the party having a say in the decision that affects the party so in that sense, I have no problem staking a claim to a primary process, whether it’s indirect or direct. I don’t have a problem with that.

Insecurity

There is a lot that the government is doing that the we cannot talk about sometimes. There are also areas of impediments that we need to tackle quickly. Our principal officers in the security sector given my background that I spoke about. This country was able to recruit in an emergency manner in 1967. It moved from an army of 10,000 to 250,000, within the space of one year. Today, there are all sorts of bureaucratic impediments that are not allowing us to expand the men and women that we have in the armed forces and in the police. Now, we need to do that quickly. If we are not able to do that in the shortest possible time, by clearing the windows bureaucratic impediments. We need to bring on board our reserved elements who are still on duty. Our soldiers even in retirement they are on duty: Major Generals, Colonels, Brigadier, they’re all over the place. Many of them would love to serve and help tackle this problem probably in the shortest possible because it is, firstly, the problem of men. We don’t have enough people in uniform, and even the ones we have, they are undertaking police duties. There is no single state in this country today where you don’t have military officers and soldiers patrolling on internal security issue. That’s not the the job of a soldier. Yes, sometimes you may need soldiers to act in age civil authority, those are exceptional circumstances. We need to populate our beliefs. Egypt is not up to half of our population. We’re told Egypt as 1 million policemen. In Nigeria, we have well, we always tell ourselves we have 350, 000 policemen. 150, 000 amongst them are doing VIP duties. So, not only do we have to expand and turning our schools during vacation because part of the problems we have is training facilities. We may have to turn our schools during vacation to training camps for those that we want to bring into those cause so that we can get more men in the force. As I was talking about operating in a new Southerner environment, a new order of battle, a new force posture has to be developed by our military because we are not fighting a conventional war. What we’re dealing with now is unconventional, more often than not you don’t even see the people that you’re fighting. So you need to devise counter insurgency, counter terrorism measures that will go beyond infantry and other extreme approaches to warfare. We are at war. What happened in the train is an indication that we need to take immediate measures. Around the suburb of Abuja, I hear some of these things are also beginning to happen. And we need to really watch and I believe the president you know is not a man of many words. He’s taking too many steps that some of us may not be able to speak to. He is also preventing many things that they can also not come up and say that, yes, yesterday we made attempt to destroy this particular community. It’s ongoing, and it’s a continuous work in progress. We must really have faith but we must take adequate steps on intelligence, on better recruitment and on equipment in order to address the issue.

Electricity supply

I think the solution is that it’s time to do away with a national grid. We now need to begin to look seriously in the direction of zonal or regional grids or even micro, or mini grids outside of the mainstream of official national energy grid. It’s the only way to solve this problem, our focus, our energy on renewable energy as well. This national grid is completely broken and fixing it everyday is a problem that we cannot easily tackle.

Unemployment

For me, it is not the job of government to start focusing on employment. But it is our job to provide a living environment for private sector to thrive; for the agricultural sector to thrive; for the infrastructure sector that we have to create jobs; and there are so many jobs tied to these various critical segments of our economy. That is what we need to do. In addition to addressing the question of skills, because we talked about employment, majority of young people don’t have the requisite skills to do the job that is necessary. We need innovation, we need creativity. We need technology. We need skills in addition to providing the enabling environment to allow this to happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

