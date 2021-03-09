How ICT pulled Nigeria out of recession – Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Ibrahim Pantami has said more than any other sector, the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) immensely contributed to getting Nigeria out of recession.

He also rated Blueprint Newspapers high in objective reporting, saying objectivity is key in journalism.

The minister stated this Tuesday when he received a delegation of the newspapers who were in his office to present him a letter notifying him of an award as the Blueprint Public Officer of the Year 2020 in Abuja.

The award ceremony, scheduled to come up in June, would also have other eminent personalities in both private and public sectors as awardees in various categories.

Receiving the letter, the minister said: “It’s a huge recognition that must be appreciated. I am honoured because of many reasons. I must also say this (award) is so personal and special to me. Firstly, because we never lobbied for it; secondly, you never contacted me, rather you did your own investigation and came to the conclusion that we were worthy of this award.

“If you had contacted me, I may have rejected it. Thirdly, we serve humanity not because of award, but when an award comes up, it is a validation of your action and recognition that the people you serve are recognising and appreciating you.

“I have been reading Blueprint since its inception, you can ask my staff. I am an avid reader of your paper, I appreciate the effort you are putting into it and your objectivity. That’s why the brand is growing. Continue to remain objective, that objectivity is key in journalism. We want you to sustain the tempo.”

Speaking further, Pantami said: “My main job here is the digital economy policy of the Muhammadu Buhari administration which I supervise, while it is being implemented by the paratstatals under the ministry.

“With all sense of modesty, we have done a lot. The last time I had a meeting with Mr. President, he looked at my eyes and said ‘I really appreciate the much you have done.’

“In the last quarter of 2020, the ICT sector grew by 14.70%, with agriculture coming second and real estate third. It is noteworthy that the ICT sector grew by 14.70 per cent in Q4 2020, making it the fastest growing sector of the Nigerian economy in the last quarter and the only sector to have grown by double digits.

“The ICT sector grew at a rate more than four times the Agriculture sector, which was the next fastest growing sector of Q4 2020, with a growth rate of 3.42 per cent.

“The ICT sector also maintained its rapid growth rate in the overall year 2020 assessment, growing at 12.90 per cent, or over three times the water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation sector, which was next fastest growing sector of 2020 with a growth rate of 3.81 per cent.”

He said: “Recently the NTA did a report after we came out of recession, and the report concluded the ICT pulled the nation out of recession. Indeed that is true. The ICT pulled the nation out of recession. For instance, when you look at the remittances from ICT to the FIRS, it is unprecedented.

“So, with the award coming from you unsolicited, we would redouble our efforts and won’t take the award for granted.”

Also speaking during the visit, the CEO Galaxy Backbone, Professor Mohammed Bello Abubakar, said the minister truly deserved the award.

“For us working with him, we are happy and quite appreciate you. It is an encouraging kind of thing. We know the kind of person or personality he is, and that’s why we key in.”

Earlier, leader of the delegation and Managing Editor of the newspaper, Mr Clem Oluwole, who described the minister as media-friendly, said, his choice for the award was informed by the “digital drive you have provided for the nation’s economy.

“We had the maiden edition in June 2018 and it was a tremendous success which indeed, surpassed our expectations. We had in attendance ministers, captains of industries and very notable Nigerians in attendance.”

