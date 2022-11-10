How I’ll turn people’s minds from politics – Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Nweze Umahi, has said he is investing in the training of Ebonyians in agriculture in order to turn their minds away from politics.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja, during the closing ceremony of a two-week training of 171 select beneficiaries from Ebonyi State at CSS Integrated Farms, Nasarawa, Umahi said his intention is to create as many millionaires as possible through agriculture.

He said: “My legacy will be the number of people I turned away from politics, the number of people I introduced to God. I feel so fulfilled that I could take people away from politics and turn them into millions through agriculture. The best politicians are businessmen and women. Politics is not a job.

“Some of us have second addresses as politicians; that is why we are succeeding. Some people, after leaving politics, become very poor. They plunge into poverty because they was no foundation. They did not have any investment before venturing into politics.

“Therefore, I’ll make sure that the people trained here are empowered to become millionaires through agriculture. This is the second batch, so we will join them with the first batch and form the Akubaraoha Millionaire Farmers Association. It will be our own secret society. I’ll ask the next administration to give me the chance to recommend a Commissioner from the trained agricultural beneficiaries.”

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of CSS Integrated Farms, Nasarawa, Dr John Kennedy Opara, advised the trainees to be focused and dedicated in order to achieve the objectives of the training.

