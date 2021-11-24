How Indorama invested $6.4bn into Nigeria’s economy in 15 years

15 years of running the Indorama Petrochemicals and Fertilizer Company in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state by Indorama-Nigeria has pulled a huge investment of $6.4 billion into the Nigerian economy.

More multiple benefits from the company to Nigeria is its achievement for establishing two trains of fertilizer production plants with a production capacity of 3 million metric tonnes of urea fertilizer grade per annum.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Munish Jindah, disclosed this in the company’s impact in house news magazine made available to Blueprint on Wednesday, stating that the huge investment was made by Indorama-Nigeria since 2006 when it became the core investor of the petro-chemicals and fertilizer company.

Jindal who looked back at fifteen years of Indorama’s multiple benefits to Nigeria revealed that apart from acquiring the moribund company in 2006 followed by massive Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) the company expanded by building a PET resin chemical plant in 2012 with capacity to produce 186,000 tonnes of PET resins per annum.

He also revealed that in 2013, the company came up with a world-class Ammonia and Urea Fertilizer plant designed to produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of urea per annum and a state-of-the-art urea export terminal at onne port complex, Port-Harcourt Rivers State.

Related

No tags for this post.