How inmates overpowered officers in Ife correctional centre – Official

The correctional service in Osun state Wednesday explained how inmates in Ile-Ife custodial centre attempted jailbreak, Tuesday morning.

The Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Olusola Adeotan, in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, explained that the incident happened around 11:48am Tuesday.

He stated that the attempted jailbreak was carried out during a routine open-out of inmates for daily exercises.

“The inmates in a particular cell attacked the officers on duty and succeeded in breaking out more inmates from other cells.

“Having overpowered the officers due to their large number, they surged to the main gate in a bid to break out from jail.

“While the officers trapped within the yard were being manhandled, the ensuing confrontation between the escaping inmates and the armed personnel on guard duty resulted in four of the inmates being immobilised.

“They were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Two of the injured inmates later lost their lives while the remaining two are still in the hospital responding to treatment,” he added.

He said that the Controller of Corrections, CC Olanrewaju Amoran, has visited the yard to assess the situation, saying normalcy has returned to the yard.

