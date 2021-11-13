Revealed! How ISWAP terrorists killed Army General, 3 others

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the death of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers in an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno state on Saturday.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday, stated that the troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation Hadin Kai killed several terrorists and destroyed equipment.

The statement reads: “Troops of Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI have neutralised several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a recent encounter in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

“In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filling this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have deployed five A – Jet, two A-29, two Dragon combat with which they destroyed nine Gun Trucks and One APC.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare diplay of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counter offensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.”