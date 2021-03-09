How Kaduna Rotary Clubs saved 11-year-old boy from infertility

Kawo and Metropolis Rotary clubs have saved a 11-year-old boy, Jamilu Ismail, from infertility by sponsoring a herniotomy surgery procedure to enable him live normal life.

Jamilu, according to his mother, Aisha Suleiman, is suffering from an ailment that positioned his testicles wrongly, thus causing intermittent swelling with fluid, uncontrollable urination, high temperature, as well as pains, which could render him infertile for life if not corrected before he turns 15.



Speaking further, Aisha Suleiman said the primary four pupil has been suffering from the disease for the last five years, adding that they have been treating it with herbal medicine to help him urinate easier, though the wrongly positioned testicles remains and he still undergoes pains, until they met Rotary Club.



“My boy has been suffering from a testicles problem for the past five years. His testicles are up instead of down. We were taking ng herbal medicine to ease the pain and help him urinate but the drugs does not change the position of the testicles. At times the testicles will swell up with fluid as if it would break then he would start urinating uncontrollably. Then we met Rotary Club last year and they brought us to Kawo General Hospital for treatment,” she said.

Speaking after the herniotomy surgery procedure, Jamilu tersely said he was happy that the surgery has taken place.



He thanked Rotary Club for assisting him and giving him a new lease of life, adding that he would be able to play with his friends in school.



President Rotary Club of Kawo, Shade Mujidat Lawal, said the gesture was what Rotary stands for.

She said, “We had a healthcare outreach in Kawo. During the programme, Jamilu’s mother came and told us about his condition. The Kawo General Hospital Medical Director went to check on him and told us that the boy has inguinal hernia that can only be corrected through herniotomy.

“The MD told us that the surgery had to be done before he turns 15, otherwise it can lead to infertility. The two clubs, Kawo and Metropolis Rotary Clubs sat together with the board of directors to see how the corrective surgery can be carried out without delay.”



President Metropolis Rotary Club, Esther Buzun expressed delight that the surgery was successful.

