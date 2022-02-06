How Karl Toko Ekambi scored twice in AFCON quarter-final

On Saturday, Cameroon defeated Gambia 2-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, becoming the first team to reach the last four. Karl Toko Ekambi struck twice for the hosts.

Cameroon eventually took advantage of their superior ball possession in front of an exuberant crowd at the Japoma Stadium with two goals in a seven-minute burst in the second half, sending the crowds into delirium after finally breaking a physical Gambia.

Toko Ekambi scored his first goal in the 50th minute with a header and then scored his second in the 57th minute after sneaking in behind the Gambian defense to put in a square cross.

Cameroon will face Egypt on Thursday in the second semifinal. Egypt beat Morocco 2-1 in extra time.

The Indomitable Lions dominated the clash against fellow West Africans, who came into the 24-team event ranked 150th in the FIFA rankings.

The Gambia, who were making their finals debut, enjoyed giant-killing triumphs over Tunisia and Guinea on their route to the last eight, but they were virtually invisible on Saturday, seeing little of the ball and spending nearly the entire match on the back foot.

Cameroon could have won by a bigger margin if they had made better use of their chances.

Aboubakar had three golden chances in the first half to open the scoring and add to his six tournament goals.

The first was a backheel effort, while the next two were close-range headers, one of which he headed straight to the goalkeeper.

He did well to get the better of young defender Joe Gomez, but his first shot went wide, and Baboucar Gaye stopped his second in Gambia’s goal at point-blank range.

Egypt test awaits

When Cameroon takes on Egypt at the Paul Biya Stadium on Thursday, it will be a showdown of the two most successful sides in the tournament.

Both teams last clashed in the final in 2017, when the Indomitable Lions won 2-1, and this game has all the pointers of an entertaining and nerve-wracking match.

Cameroon has had an outstanding campaign, with the home crowd religiously behind them, and will be optimistic about reaching a second final in five years.

The Indomitable Lions kicked off the competition on January 9, coming from behind to defeat Burkina Faso in the opening match before cruising to a 4-1 triumph against Ethiopia four days later.

Cameroon, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, was denied a perfect record in the group stages when they drew 1-1 with Cape Verde in their last group match on January 17.

The Pharaohs, on their part, left it late when they faced pre-match favorites Morocco in the quarter-finals. They saved their best for Morocco, coming from behind to win 2-1 in extra time. Egypt fought in the second half after going down in the first seven minutes to Sofiane Boufal's penalty. Liverpool star MoSalah put on a great display, scoring the equalizer eight minutes after halftime to take the action to extra time before setting up Trezeguet's 100th-minute winner. The North Africans have only scored four goals in the competition, but their defensive prowess has been essential in their progress thus far, with three clean sheets and only two goals conceded in five games.