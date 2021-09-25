How KASU spent N10bn on permanent site, graduated 9,665 students – VC



Kaduna State University (KASU) has so far spent over N10 billion on the development of its permanent site in Rigachikun, Igabi local government, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed​​ Tanko has said.

Addressing the 4th Combined Convocation of the University and installation of ex-Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi as Chancellor of KASU on Saturday, Prof. Tanko said KASU also received N3 billion zonal intervention fund from TETFund.

He said KASU inherited most of the structures it’s currently enjoying from Ahmadu Bello University Teaching (ABUTH) which relocated to Shika, Zaria during the administration of former governor Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi.

Tanko said three combined sets of 9,665 students graduated, 5,984 undergraduates, 3, 678 postgraduates, as well as three Ph.D students.

“We pleaded for a permanent site. Today, I like to thank His Excellency for not only allocating the site, but also dedicating more than N10 billion for the development of the site.

“In collaboration with the Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency (KADIPA), we have developed Private Public Partnership (PPP) that resulted in the construction of 1,200 bed space at the main campus, 500 bed space at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital (BDTH) and a University Guest House at the last convocation. We also appreciate Central Bank of Nigeria on the development of the Faculty of Engineering Complex.”

The Vice Chancellor congratulated the 14th Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his successful installation as Chancellor of the University.

He equally hailed Governor Nasir el-Rufai for his achievements and support for the KASU.

“We have keyed into your vision of providing more gilt edged courses that will produce graduates that will be skilled and therefore self-employed.

“We introducing courses like biotechnology, geophysics and cyber security. We have also championed the development of benchmark for the National Universities Commission (NUC) in the area of logistics and supply chain management.

“So far, we have secured various trainings for our staff that will enhance their capacity: amongst which are the University of California online training and the MOOC version of bending the curve, Louisiana State University on online course delivery.

“I wish to acknowledge His Highness, the Chancellor of this University on the IBM training he facilitated for the staff of the University. These trainings have yielded a lot of results because of our Research and Journal Funds with the TETFund that have not been accessed since the establishment of the university, have now been utilized. Not only that, we have secured 2 NIRF Research fund and many others,” he said.

He said the University has 12 faculties, two colleges, two schools, 61 postgraduate programmes, 35 undergraduate programmes, four research centres, two institutes.

He said they have 70 full-time Professors and over 200 Ph.D holders, adding that the university offers Ph.Ds in almost all its departments and master of philosophy for the students who do not have the requirements for entry into Ph.D programmes.