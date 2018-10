Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled immediately he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey and his body was ‘cut into pieces’ after the murder, the Turkish prosecutor said.

According to AFP, Jamal Khashoggi was killed by ‘strangulation’ as soon as he entered consulate and his body was ‘cut into pieces’ after the murder.

