How medicine store operator caused death of abortion seeker – Police

The police in Borno on Sunday said it arrested a 32-year old, patent medicine store operator, Muhammad Isa, for the murder of a 28-year old lady in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner, Damian Chuckwuu, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said the lady died at the suspect’s apartment while attempting

to abort a pregnancy.

He disclosed that the deceased, accompanied by a female friend engaged Isa to abort the pregnancy, adding that the suspect agreed and administered contraceptive injection on her.

Chukwu explained that the deceased later went back alone to the suspect the following morning and complained that the injection has failed to abort the pregnancy.

The commissioner said, thereafter, the suspect gave the deceased another set of drugs and induced drip on her.

“While on drip, the lady went into coma and died. The suspect tried to conceal his crime and invited his friends to help him dispose the body. His friends turned down the request and reported the case to the

Damboa Road Police Station,” he said.

According to him, preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect is neither a qualified pharmacist nor health worker and had carried out several abortions using unorthodox methods.

Chukwu said the corpse was deposited at the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, adding that investigation into the case was still in progress. (NAN)