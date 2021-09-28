How minority Reps faulted Buhari’s 76th UNGA speech

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari, addressed world leaders at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In a swift reaction to the address, however, minority caucus of the House of Representatives faulted Buhari’s speech as diversionary, and devoid of the real issues facing Nigerians. JOSHUAEGBODO writes

What President Buhari said

President Buhari in his address at the high-level general debate session, breezed out the efforts of the Nigerian government in tackling insecurity, fight against the COVID-19, efforts addressing climate change issues, improving the economy and many more.

COVID-19

“I want to thank the international community for the concerted response to COVID-19. The solidarity and drive to contain the first truly global health emergency of our time is a pointer to the many things we can achieve if we work together”, the president noted.

He explained how Nigeria made strenuous efforts to contain the virus, which he noted rewarded the country with “moderated success”, how from a mere four laboratories, Nigeria today has 140 testing centres, and how isolation centres and emergency hospital wards were developed in record times, as well as the training of over 40,000 healthcare workers, specifically on prevention and control measures against the disease.

While appreciating global interventions through donation of vaccines Nigeria benefited, he said: “Despite the acknowledgement however, I would like to reiterate my call for a fairer and more equitable distribution of vaccines to all countries so that, together, we can fight and contain the pandemic. The rising wave of newer and more contagious strains, makes this even more urgent. No country can afford the socio-economic implications of prolonged shutdown. It is imperative to underscore that no one is safe until everyone is safe”.

Debt burdens

With the steady rise in Nigeria’s foreign debt, over which experts have issued caution notices, the President asked for extension of debt service for worst hit countries, in view of the impact of COVID-19 on global economies. “There is an urgent need to consider expansion and extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative to include all Developing, least developed countries and small island developing states facing fiscal and liquidity challenges. In addition, a review of the eligibility criteria for debt suspension, including outright cancellation, is needed for countries facing the most severe challenges”, he stated.

Proliferation of arms

The President said, “Nigeria remains deeply concerned over the illicit trade, transfer, and circulation of small arms and light weapons. Their excessive accumulation and uncontrolled spread in many regions of the world are having devastating humanitarian and socio-economic consequences, especially on the continent of Africa”. He therefore solicited for the worldwide application of the Arms Trade Treaty, with a view to codifying accountability in conventional arms trade, a move he said was critical to the security of nations.

Dealing with conflicts

In the words of President Buhari, “We must deal not only with the symptoms of conflict but also the immediate causes that fuel conflicts in the first place. These include poor and undemocratic governance, human rights abuses, poverty, ignorance, injustice and inequalities”, recommended promotion of peaceful, unfettered and inclusive participation of states in global actions towards conflict prevention.

“There are no easy solutions to these conditions. They require long term investments and more effective international cooperation. In this connection, my delegation underscores the importance of promoting peaceful, unfettered, and inclusive participation of states in global actions towards conflict prevention. “This will facilitate the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union Agenda 2063”, President Buhari submitted.

Nuclear nonproliferation, other issues

The Nigeria’s president also assured of the country’s full commitment to nuclear nonproliferation, and to him, Disarmament Conventions deserved the support of all states, small, large, nuclear or non nuclear. “Nuclear weapons remain the ultimate agents of mass destruction, and their total elimination should be the final objective of all disarmament processes within the broad spectrum of goals being pursued by the United Nations”, he said, assuring that Nigeria will fully be involved in the coming review of nuclear prohibition treaty and related meetings next year.

President Buhari also spoke on terrorism, a phenomenon he said continued to dominate security discourse worldwide, noting that in Nigeria, Boko Haram terrorists group, though fragmented by internal strife and weakened by our defence forces, is still active and preying on soft targets. While informing the world that a good number of the terrorists are voluntarily surrendering, Buhari said in support of the UN, Nigeria will continue to be involved in global peace keeping efforts.

He also spoke on the need for joint efforts at combating climate change, illicit financial flows, fair and equitable international trade relations, human rights issues and tackling racism amongst others.

Minority Reps faults Buhari

In a swift reaction to the President’s address at the 76th UNGA, Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives however faulted the speech, saying his assertions were at variance with the realities on ground.

In a statement signed by Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu n behalf of the Caucus, stated that, it has extensively reviewed the address presented by the president and that the claims in Buhari’s address were in complete disagreement with the “ugly reality” of the failures of his government.

Issues disagreed with

The caucus posited that economic, security and social ruins have continued to confront the nation under President Buhari’s watch. “Our caucus holds that President Buhari’s speech is a great disservice to our nation by not presenting the true picture of affairs in our country; the human rights violations, corruption and incompetence in his administration; the excruciating hardship, escalated insecurity, national divisiveness and infrastructural decay under his watch, thereby blocking avenues for desired intervention in our various ailing sectors,” it said.

The statement said the Caucus was alarmed by Buhari’s report to the UNGA that terrorists have been weakened in Nigeria to the level that they are now only preying on soft targets. “When in reality, insurgents have become so emboldened under his watch, that they are now attacking military formations, kidnapping and killing our gallant officers while overrunning communities and murdering our citizens without restrain.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority caucus is depressed that President Buhari’s speech did not reflect on the kidnapping and killing of students and school children in Nigeria.

“The speech did not reflect on the closure of schools and crippling of education in many parts of our country, where normal life has been destroyed by terrorists, neither did it show any empathy towards the victims of terrorism attacks”, it noted.

Was that expected?

To many analysts, the realities may actually have suggested otherwise They saw reaction of the House of Representatives Minority Caucus as a good move expected of opposition elements in a democracy, at least it had it say, but should the President, even at home and or a global event of such magnitude as the UNGA be seen rolling out spotted failures of his administration? To such pundits, it will for a long time remain an unrealistic expectation.

