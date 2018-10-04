How my dad raped, impregnated me, says 13-year-old

A 35-year-old man, Moses Friday is currently cooling off at Edo state police command headquarters cell for allegedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter.

It was gathered that the suspect started assaulting his daughter, a primary six pupil after the demise of the victim’s mum in 2013 at Okha community in Edo state.

He was said to have impregnated the minor and aborted for her last year.

The unlawful act had reportedly drawn the anger of neigbours who the gave the suspect the beating of his life, a development that forced him to relocate from the neigbourhood.

Police operatives said the suspect; Moses Friday reportedly committed the crime in his apartment at Okha community, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the State.

Moses was among 75 other suspected cultists and armed robbers paraded by the State commissioner of police, Johnson Kokumo in Benin City.

On how it all started, the victim, Precious Friday said: “One night, my father invited me to his bed and started touching my body.

I told him to stop, but he threatened to kill me with cutlass if I shout.”

