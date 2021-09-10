How my role in Dadi Kowaaffects me – Sister Altine

Mariya Ibrahim is popularly known as Sister Altine in the Dadin Kowa programme that is being aired on Arewa 24 in Kano. She tells ALIYU ASKIRA in this interview that even though the programme has made her a celebrity, she regrets the role she plays in it.

Regrets

As a result of the role I play in the programme when people meet me in town, they usually insult me and refer to me as a wicked woman. This is because in one of the editions, one Alawiya, a pregnant woman in labour, came to my clinic but I did not attend to her because she did grease my palms. This has affected my life negatively; I have been subjected to all manner of insults by my fellow women during weddings and other festivities.

Why did you accept to play the role of a wicked woman in Dadin Kowa?

As you speak to me, do I look like a wicked woman? It was just what I was asked to do, but I can tell you that it is already affecting me negatively. One day I went home after the programme and my younger brother looked at me and said ‘sister I didn’t know that you were a wicked person’ and I nearly shed tears.

Do you hail from Kano?

Yes, I am from Kano state, I was born in 1987 in Jakara, in Dala local government area of Kano state, and I started acting in 2018, but never made a breakthrough until I was given the Sister Altine character in the film, Dadin Kowa.

Have you been married before?

Yes, I am a divorcee but I will not tell you more than that, especially whether I had issues or not, or why my marriage packed up. What I can tell you is that I was in the industry for long, but I did not make any impact until the Sister Altine episode.

So, as we speak, what plans do you have for the future?

I am from Kano and a Muslim lady; if a decent person comes around and seeks my hands in marriage, I will accept him. The industry is growing and there is a lot of money to be made. Similarly, I did not face serious challenges before joining the industry because it is a profession like any other one in the society.

Could you tell us all that you have so far got from acting?

They are many; I am now popular, I have fans, I am on my way to stardom and only God knows what is in the kitty for me in future. I love acting, especially when we assemble in a group to discuss a particular project. Generally, I have no complaints, I thank God for everything.