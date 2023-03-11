How my wedding cost less than N30, 000 – Nigerian lady

A Nigerian lady identified as Okpe Faith Tutu has revealed that her wedding ceremony cost her less N30,000.

In a Facebook post, she advised intending couples to consider court wedding if they cannot afford an expensive one.

“This was my first wedding. It happened at the marriage registry, costs less than N30,000, had just two witnesses and the entire ceremony was less than 10 minutes.

“If this is all you can do, please do it with your full chest. If you are a Christian, your pastor can just pray for you after this and you move in to live together and start your family. Love and light.” she wrote.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

